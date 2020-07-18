Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 18, 2020
China to slap anti-dumping duties on U.S. NPA imports

(Xinhua)    09:29, July 18, 2020

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China will take anti-dumping measures against n-Propanol (NPA) imported from the United States, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

The domestic industry has suffered substantial damage due to the dumping of such products by the United States, the ministry said in a preliminary ruling based on an anti-dumping investigation that started in July last year.

From Saturday, importers of such products into China will be required to pay deposits at rates of between 254.4 percent and 267.4 percent at Chinese customs.

NPA, which is formed naturally in small amounts during many fermentation processes, is used as a solvent in the pharmaceutical industry, mainly for resins and cellulose esters. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

