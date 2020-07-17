Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Cambodia reports 5 new COVID-19 cases including 2 U.S. diplomats

(Xinhua)    14:08, July 17, 2020

Cambodia on Friday confirmed five new COVID-19 cases including two U.S. diplomats, raising the total number of infections in the kingdom to 171, according to the Health Ministry.

The new cases included two U.S. senior diplomats and three Cambodians, the statement said.

The two diplomats arrived in Cambodia on Wednesday from the United States, with connecting flight No. KE689 in South Korea, and their testing results provided by the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh on Thursday turned out to be positive for COVID-19.

Currently, the two patients are placed in isolation rooms at the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh, the statement said.

For the three new cases detected on Cambodians, the statement said they traveled to Cambodia on Wednesday from the United States, with connecting flight No. BR265 in China's Taiwan.

They are a 34-year-old man and his five-year-old son as well as a 60-year-old woman, it said, adding that they are currently undergoing treatment at the Chak Angre Health Center in southern Phnom Penh.

According to the statement, a total of 163 other passengers on the two flights have been put under 14-day mandatory quarantine at various quarantine centers in Phnom Penh.

The Southeast Asian country has so far recorded a total of 171 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 133 patients cured and 38 hospitalized.

