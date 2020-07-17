Chinese mainland reports 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Friday that it received reports of 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Thursday, of which one was domestically transmitted.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Thursday, according to the commission.

On Thursday, 18 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, and one new suspected case was reported in Shanghai.

As of Thursday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,622, including 251 patients who were still being treated, with three in severe condition.

Altogether 78,737 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease, the commission said.

Nine new imported cases -- four in Guangdong Province and one in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Shandong, Guangxi and Shaanxi each -- were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,998. Of the cases, 1,912 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 86 remained hospitalized with three in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said three people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 3,651 close contacts were still under medical observation after 46 people were discharged from medical observation Thursday.

Also on Thursday, five new asymptomatic cases, including two from overseas, were reported on the mainland and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 104 asymptomatic cases, including 79 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Thursday, 1,655 confirmed cases including 10 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 452 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,254 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 440 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.