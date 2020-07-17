Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China, ASEAN agree to collaborate on transport, logistics

(Xinhua)    09:11, July 17, 2020

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should strengthen cooperation to maintain the smooth flow of transport and logistics and stabilize global industrial and supply chains, Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng said on Thursday.

The country has rolled out a slew of measures to smooth international logistics to guarantee the transportation of international relief supplies during the pandemic, Li said at a video conference of ministers of transport on China-ASEAN cooperation in fighting COVID-19.

Countries in the region should adopt effective measures to contain the cross-border spread of the virus, while stepping up cooperation to build a more resilient and sustainable system of transport and logistics, Li said.

He also called for all parties to strengthen innovation, foster fresh growth areas of cooperation under the new circumstances, and maintain stable regional development in the transport sector.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York