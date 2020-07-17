China, ASEAN agree to collaborate on transport, logistics

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should strengthen cooperation to maintain the smooth flow of transport and logistics and stabilize global industrial and supply chains, Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng said on Thursday.

The country has rolled out a slew of measures to smooth international logistics to guarantee the transportation of international relief supplies during the pandemic, Li said at a video conference of ministers of transport on China-ASEAN cooperation in fighting COVID-19.

Countries in the region should adopt effective measures to contain the cross-border spread of the virus, while stepping up cooperation to build a more resilient and sustainable system of transport and logistics, Li said.

He also called for all parties to strengthen innovation, foster fresh growth areas of cooperation under the new circumstances, and maintain stable regional development in the transport sector.