HONG KONG, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "Hong Kong Autonomy Act" signed into law in the United States to interfere in Hong Kong affairs, China's internal affairs, has drawn strong opposition and condemnation from various sectors in Hong Kong.

Lo Man-tuen, executive director of Hong Kong Association for Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, said the U.S. action blatantly interfered in China's internal affairs and seriously violated international laws and basic norms of international relations.

Hong Kong lawmaker Regina Ip said the United States deliberately distorted Hong Kong's constitutional status and the central government and the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will carry out countermeasures.

Sze Wing-wai, a permanent honorary president of the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, said the United States' revoking of Hong Kong's special trade treatment will not have any tangible impact on Hong Kong's business environment and will only damage the bilateral trade relationship.

Hong Kong's exports to the United States are limited but the United States reaped in an enormous trade surplus in Hong Kong, Sze said.

Ma Ho-man, executive chairman of the Hong Kong Culture Association, said Hong Kong's status and competitiveness comes from its unique advantages and the huge mainland market and is not granted by the United States. The U.S. sanctions will not harm Hong Kong's long-term development.

Tang Fei with the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies said the United States has passed a series of bills to intensify its interference in Hong Kong affairs, China's internal affairs, and intends to turn Hong Kong into a battlefield to contain China's development.

The United States has no right to interfere in the legislation by Chinese central authorities to close the legal loophole in Hong Kong, an inalienable part of China, Chan Man-ki, founding president of the Small and Medium Law Firms Association of Hong Kong, said.

As Hong Kong was plunged into chaos during social unrest and people's lives were seriously disrupted, the national security law meets the common aspiration of Hong Kong residents and is conducive to restoring stability, maintaining a sound business environment and ensuring the continued success of "one country, two systems," Ng Chau-pei, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, said.

Cheung Kwok-kwan, vice chairman of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said the social unrest has been abating and the financial market has continued robust development since the national security law took effect, which proves that the law will only do good to Hong Kong.