Factbox: China's progress on economic resumption

China is steadily reviving its economy as the country has kept COVID-19 under control. The following facts and figures indicate how the country is forging ahead in the resumption of work and production:

-- The country's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 3.2 percent year on year in the second quarter of the year, reversing from a 6.8-percent contraction in the first quarter, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Thursday.

In the first half of this year, the country's GDP stood at 45.66 trillion yuan (about 6.53 trillion U.S. dollars) amid COVID-19 impact, down 1.6 percent year on year.

-- The country's surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas stood at 5.7 percent in June, improving from 5.9 percent in May, the NBS data showed Thursday.

The surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities was 5.8 percent last month, down from 5.9 percent registered in May.

A total of 5.64 million new urban jobs were created in the first half of the year, completing 62.7 percent of the annual target, said the NBS.

-- The country's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 4.4 percent year on year in the second quarter, reversing from an 8.4-percent decline in the first quarter, as factories stepped up production amid COVID-19 control.

In June alone, industrial output went up 4.8 percent year on year, faster than the 4.4-percent expansion seen in May and marking the third consecutive month of growth, the NBS data showed.