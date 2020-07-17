Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Over 60 pct U.S. voters trust Fauci, not Trump, on COVID-19 information: poll

(Xinhua)    09:25, July 17, 2020

Over 60 percent of U.S. voters said they trust top U.S. infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci but not U.S. President Donald Trump when it comes to information on COVID-19, a new poll has found.

According to the Quinnipiac University poll, 67 percent of voters do not trust information by Trump on COVID-19 while 30 percent do. On the contrary, 65 percent say they trust Fauci while 26 percent distrust the information he offers.

The poll came as the White House reportedly stepped up efforts to discredit Fauci. Among the attacks against him, presidential adviser Peter Navarro wrote in an op-ed published in USA Today on Tuesday that Fauci "has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on."

"The attempt to discredit Fauci's public-health expertise is a political move, and one with disastrous implications," The Atlantic recently commented. "The Americans who believe the White House's anti-science campaign risk cutting themselves off from potentially life-saving information."

