UNICEF Philippines partners with TikTok to protect children

(Xinhua)    08:54, July 17, 2020

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Philippines is now on TikTok, recently launching its TikTok channel aimed at empowering the youth and protect the children from online threats.

In a virtual dialogue on Thursday, UNICEF Philippines chief of communication Niko Wieland said new collaboration is hoped to better reach the younger generation and share relevant information with them.

UNICEF Philippines has worked with the TikTok in protecting children, Wieland said, adding that by creating their own TikTok platform they are able to spread relevant information where the younger generation are "spending more of their time."

Users of the TikTok soared under coronavirus lockdown.

