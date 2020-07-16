Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi's article on leadership of CPC to be published

(Xinhua)    10:48, July 16, 2020

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by President Xi Jinping, titled "the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics," will be published Thursday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in the 14th issue of the Qiushi Journal.

The greatest strength of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the CPC, and the Party is the highest force for political leadership, the article says.

The Party exercises overall leadership over all areas of endeavor in every part of the country, it adds.

The article says the CPC is the leadership core for the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Upholding the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership is the highest principle of the Party's leadership, which brooks no ambiguity or wavering at any time or under any circumstances, the article says.

"We must uphold the Party's leadership in advancing institutional building in all areas, promoting the development of all undertakings, and strengthening and improving our work in all areas," the article says, stressing that the Party is key in overcoming various risks and challenges ahead.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York