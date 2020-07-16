Xi's article on leadership of CPC to be published

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by President Xi Jinping, titled "the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics," will be published Thursday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in the 14th issue of the Qiushi Journal.

The greatest strength of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the CPC, and the Party is the highest force for political leadership, the article says.

The Party exercises overall leadership over all areas of endeavor in every part of the country, it adds.

The article says the CPC is the leadership core for the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Upholding the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership is the highest principle of the Party's leadership, which brooks no ambiguity or wavering at any time or under any circumstances, the article says.

"We must uphold the Party's leadership in advancing institutional building in all areas, promoting the development of all undertakings, and strengthening and improving our work in all areas," the article says, stressing that the Party is key in overcoming various risks and challenges ahead.