26 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Thursday that 26 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday.

There were 259 patients still being treated, including three in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,719 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Wednesday, the report said.

As of Wednesday, a total of 83,612 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.