China's GDP expands 3.2 pct in Q2

(Xinhua)    10:43, July 16, 2020

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 3.2 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2020, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Thursday.

In the first half of this year, the country's GDP stood at 45.66 trillion yuan (about 6.53 trillion U.S. dollars) amid COVID-19 impact, down 1.6 percent year on year, according to NBS data.

A breakdown of the data showed output of the primary industry rose 0.9 percent year on year, while the service sector and the secondary industry saw a decline of 1.6 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

Thursday's data showed China's job market improved slightly in June, with surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas standing at 5.7 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month

