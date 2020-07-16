Shanghai reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

SHANGHAI, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported one new imported COVID-19 case and no increase in domestically transmitted cases on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

The imported case was a Chinese national working in Zambia. The passenger departed from Zambia on July 13 and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport via Ethiopia on July 14.

The passenger was put under quarantine upon arrival and showed symptoms during the isolated observation period and was later confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.

All the 26 close contacts of the patient have been put under quarantine.

As of Wednesday, Shanghai had reported 390 confirmed imported cases and 342 locally transmitted cases.