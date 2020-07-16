China, France hold strategic dialogue

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday co-chaired the 20th China-France Strategic Dialogue with French president's diplomatic counselor Emmanuel Bonne.

While preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, China and France should focus more on the "post-epidemic era," strengthen strategic communication and cooperation, and push for a new start in China-France relations, Wang said.

"In the face of an international situation fraught with uncertainties, China and France should be the major stabilizing factors in this changing situation rarely seen in a hundred years," said Wang.

China is ready to make elaborate arrangements for high-level visits with France, continue to promote practical cooperation in various fields, make good use of fast channels for personnel exchanges and maintain the stable operation of the industrial and supply chains, Wang added.

Noting China attaches great importance to the European Union (EU) and China-EU relations, Wang said China welcomes a more united, stable and prosperous EU, supports Europe to continue to push forward its integration, and hopes that China-EU economic cooperation and trade exchange will be at the front of cooperation with various parties.

Bonne said the French side is willing to provide an open and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises.

"The EU hopes to establish a win-win cooperative relationship with China. France is willing to play a constructive role in this regard," he added.

During the dialogue, the two sides reached an agreement on resuming regular flights between China and France as soon as possible.

The two sides also agreed to speed up the negotiation of the China-EU investment agreement, sign the China-EU geographical indications agreement at an early date, effectively strengthen China-EU cooperation in climate change, biodiversity and other fields, and practice multilateralism with concrete actions.