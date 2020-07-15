Xi says anti-epidemic cooperation becomes new highlight of China-Singapore ties

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that cooperation between China and Singapore in the fight against COVID-19 has become a new highlight of bilateral relations and added significant connotations to their all-round cooperative partnership.

In a telephone conversation with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Xi congratulated Lee on leading the People's Action Party to victory in Singapore's recent general election.

Xi said he is glad to see the positive results Singapore has achieved in its fight against the coronavirus epidemic, and confident that the Singaporean people, under Lee's leadership, will prevail over the disease and restore economic and social vitality at an early date.

China, he added, will continue to provide Singapore with firm support.

In the battle against COVID-19, China, upholding the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, has been sharing its experience unreservedly with other countries, and providing supplies and technical support for the international community to the best of its capacity, Xi said.

China, he added, stands ready to work with Singapore to cement global solidarity in combating the pandemic, support the World Health Organization in better playing its role, and jointly build a global community of health for all.

Since the COVID-19 epidemic broke out, the governments and various communities of the two countries have been helping and supporting each other, Xi noted, adding that they took the lead in establishing a "fast-track lane" for exchanges of essential personnel and have made concerted efforts to guarantee smooth operation of supply and industrial chains in the region.

Bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, he stressed, has once again demonstrated that the relationship between the two countries is foresighted, strategic and exemplary.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of China-Singapore diplomatic ties, Xi said that the bilateral relationship is standing at a new historical starting point, and that the two sides should hold celebrations in flexible and diversified forms, so as to deepen public support for their friendship.

The two sides, he suggested, should strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation and ensure the safety and health of each country's citizens in the other.

The two countries should make good and full use of the "fast-track lane" to speed up their resumption of production and work and boost the development of their economies, he added, also calling for closer cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and better collaboration concerning the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and third parties.

China, Xi said, will continue to deepen reform and opening-up and improve the domestic business environment, and hopes that the Singaporean side will provide sound conditions for Chinese enterprises doing business in the country.

China stands ready to work with Singapore to overcome distractions and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, added the Chinese president.

For his part, Lee said that the COVID-19 pandemic has exerted a profound influence on the world, and that China has successfully contained the disease under Xi's strong leadership.

Noting that Singapore and China have been supporting and helping each other in the fight against the virus, he said that has played a positive role in Singapore's COVID-19 battle.

Singapore, he said, is willing to work with China to promote high-level exchanges as well as strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various areas and within bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

He added that Singapore looks forward to deepening cooperation with China in such areas as vaccine and medicine research and development, and working with China to continuously make good use of the "fast-track lane" and advance the building of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, so as to steadily resume work and production and restore economic development.

Singapore stands ready to work with China to safeguard free and open trade and keep supply and industrial chains in the region running smoothly, he said, adding that his country welcomes participation of Chinese enterprises in its economic construction.

In addition, Lee conveyed his sympathies over the recent flooding along the Yangtze and Huaihe Rivers in China, and Xi expressed gratitude for that.