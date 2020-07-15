Japan urged to work with China to build constructive security relationship

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Japan should work with China to build constructive security relations and play a positive role in safeguarding regional peace and stability, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks when asked to comment on Japan's defense white paper released earlier on Tuesday.

The white paper is fraught with bias against China and false information, and China has already stated its solemn position, Zhao told a regular briefing.

As a responsible major country firmly committed to pursuing a neighborhood diplomacy of building friendships and partnerships with its neighbors and upholding a national defense policy that is defensive in nature, China has been championing, building and contributing to world peace, stability and prosperity, he said.

At the same time, China is unswerving in upholding its sovereignty, security and development interests, he added. E