Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. advisory on Xinjiang supply chain "severe distortion of facts": spokesperson

(Xinhua)    09:47, July 15, 2020

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The so-called Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory issued by several departments of the United States is a "severe distortion of facts," a spokesperson with China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

The nature of the Xinjiang-related issues is not the so-called "human rights problems" as smeared by the United States, but an issue of counter-terrorism and anti-secession, said the spokesperson.

The U.S. Department of State along with several other departments concocted the so-called advisory to interfere in China's internal affairs and suppress Chinese companies under the banner of "human rights" by means of consulting and advice. China firmly opposes it, according to the spokesperson.

Noting the grave global pandemic and economic situations, the spokesperson said that the wrong practice of the U.S. administration obstructs normal cooperation between companies of the two countries, undermines the stability of global supply chains, affects global economic recovery and hurts common interests of all parties.

It goes against the interests of China, the United States and the whole world, the spokesperson said, urging the U.S. side to cease relevant actions.

The Chinese side will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, the spokesperson said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York