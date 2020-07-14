China's Hubei reports no new COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, July 14 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

By Monday, Hubei had four asymptomatic cases, including two in the provincial capital city of Wuhan. A total of 67 close contacts were still under medical observation.

As of Monday, Hubei had reported a total of 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 63,623 cases having been cured and discharged from hospitals. The disease has claimed 4,512 lives in the province.