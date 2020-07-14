Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China allocates 600 million yuan for flood relief

(Xinhua)    09:10, July 14, 2020

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The central government has earmarked 600 million yuan (about 85.76 million U.S. dollars) to support flood control and relief in five provincial-level regions, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said on Monday.

Designated for Jiangxi, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan and Chongqing, the funds were allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the MEM after a Level II emergency response, the second-highest in the response system, was activated for the flood-hit regions on Sunday.

China is stepping up disaster relief efforts as the country continues to see more floods and unusually heavy downpours this summer.

Floods that triggered alerts have been observed in 433 rivers nationwide since June. Of these rivers, 33 beat previous water level records, Ye Jianchun, vice minister of Water Resources, told a press conference on Monday.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters have sent another six special work teams to key regions, hit hard by floods, to guide disaster relief efforts.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York