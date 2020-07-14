China vows efforts to further restore hog production

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to boost the production of hogs in an effort to keep the price of pork stable, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Monday.

The country aims to bring hog-production capacity back to normal levels this year with the help of supportive financing, as well as environmental and land-use policies, the ministry said in an online statement released after a meeting on agricultural work for the second half of this year.

Since last year, China has implemented a string of policies to encourage hog production and stabilize pork prices, which had been affected by African swine fever and other factors.

Yang Zhenhai, an official with the ministry, said in a press briefing Monday that a shortage of pork will be gradually eased after the third quarter this year as a result of increased hog supply and pork imports.