English>>

UN chief expresses solidarity with China in fighting floods

(Xinhua)    08:50, July 14, 2020

UNITED NATIONS, July 13 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed solidarity with China in its fight against floods, said China's permanent mission to the United Nations.

Guterres has conveyed through Ambassador Zhang Jun, the permanent representative of China to the United Nations, deep solidarity and sympathies to the affected families and to the people and government of China following the devastating consequences of floods in China, which caused tragic loss of lives and material damage, said the Chinese mission.

