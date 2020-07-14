Lavrov, Pompeo discuss preparations for UNSC permanent members summit

MOSCOW, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a phone conversation on Monday, discussing the preparations for a summit among the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The two top diplomats discussed in detail preparations for a Russia-initiated meeting of the leaders of the UNSC permanent member countries. The sides exchanged views on maintaining strategic stability in the context of the upcoming meetings of Russian-U.S. working groups on military-political issues," said the statement.

In addition, Lavrov and Pompeo discussed issues of the settlement of conflicts in certain regions of the world, including Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria, it said.

Some other pressing issues of the international agenda and problems of bilateral relations were also touched upon, it added.