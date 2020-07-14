Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020
Chinese tech giant Huawei's revenue up 13.1 percent

(Xinhua)    08:43, July 14, 2020

SHENZHEN, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei's revenue rose by 13.1 percent year on year to 454 billion yuan (about 64.9 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2020, with a net profit margin of 9.2 percent, according to the company's business results announced on Monday.

Huawei's carrier, enterprise, and consumer businesses achieved 159.6 billion yuan, 36.3 billion yuan, and 255.8 billion yuan in revenue respectively, the company said.

Amid COVID-19, information and communications technologies have become not only a crucial tool for combating the virus, but also an engine for economic recovery, Huawei said.

The company reiterated its commitment to working with carriers and industry partners to maintain stable network operations, accelerate digital transformation, and support efforts to contain local outbreaks and reopen local economies.

