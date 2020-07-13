China develops manned submersible for reservoir inspection

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China has tested a manned submersible to inspect dams and reservoirs, according to the China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC).

The submersible, named Yulong, was jointly developed by the CSSC, the Nanjing Hydraulic Research Institute and a tech company in the eastern city of Hangzhou. With a total weight of 6.6 tonnes, the submersible is 4.6 meters long, 2.6 meters wide, and 2.3 meters high. It can carry two people inside, and has a large observation window, which can help improve the inspection efficiency.

It is equipped with cleaning tools, 3D imaging systems, and underwater cutting devices, allowing it to inspect and repair high dams and large reservoirs.

The submersible has completed 11 diving missions for reservoir inspection, positioned leakage points, and conducted cleaning work underwater.

The submersible will help ensure the safe operations of high dams and huge reservoirs, according to the CSSC.