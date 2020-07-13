Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China develops manned submersible for reservoir inspection

(Xinhua)    16:55, July 13, 2020

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China has tested a manned submersible to inspect dams and reservoirs, according to the China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC).

The submersible, named Yulong, was jointly developed by the CSSC, the Nanjing Hydraulic Research Institute and a tech company in the eastern city of Hangzhou. With a total weight of 6.6 tonnes, the submersible is 4.6 meters long, 2.6 meters wide, and 2.3 meters high. It can carry two people inside, and has a large observation window, which can help improve the inspection efficiency.

It is equipped with cleaning tools, 3D imaging systems, and underwater cutting devices, allowing it to inspect and repair high dams and large reservoirs.

The submersible has completed 11 diving missions for reservoir inspection, positioned leakage points, and conducted cleaning work underwater.

The submersible will help ensure the safe operations of high dams and huge reservoirs, according to the CSSC.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York