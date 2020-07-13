Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 13, 2020
Bolivia's economic minister tests positive for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    15:08, July 13, 2020

LA PAZ, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Bolivian Economic Minister Oscar Ortiz said Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the fourth cabinet member infected with the coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19, I feel good. With God's help we will get ahead, and together we will continue working for the economy of Bolivian families," Ortiz, who was named by the Latin American country's interim President Jeanine Anez on Tuesday, wrote in his Facebook account.

In a video clip attached to the Facebook post, he said doctors admitted him to hospital so his symptoms could be monitored.

The other three cabinet members diagnosed with COVID-19 are the ministers of health and mining, and Anez's chief of staff.

Anez said Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine. Other officials infected with the virus include the president of the Bolivian Senate and the head of the central bank.

Bolivia has tallied over 48,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with more than 1,800 fatalities, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

