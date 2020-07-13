Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese COVID-19 medicine producer sees surging profits

(Xinhua)    14:48, July 13, 2020

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the producer of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules, an effective medicine recommended by China's National Health Commission for COVID-19 treatment, has reported notable profit growth in the first half of the year.

Net profits attributed to its shareholders rose by a range of 50 percent to 60 percent year on year to reach a range of 682 million yuan (about 97.5 million U.S. dollars) to 728 million yuan in H1, the company said Sunday in its preliminary earnings estimate, filed with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The company cited rapid growth in the sales of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules in H1, especially in the second quarter, when rising recognition of the traditional Chinese medicine, both at home and abroad, fueled sales.

Lianhua Qingwen Capsules have been approved for sale in Singapore after they were officially listed as Chinese Proprietary Medicine by Singapore's Health Sciences Authority in May.

The shares of the Shenzhen-listed drugmaker gained 4.94 percent to end at 35.89 yuan apiece on Friday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York