IPTV sees steady growth of user base in China

(Xinhua)    14:47, July 13, 2020

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- IPTV, or Internet Protocol TV, registered a steady growth of its user base in China last year, according to an annual report on the country's radio and TV sectors.

China's IPTV subscribers hit 274 million in 2019, surging from 154 million a year earlier, said the report issued by the National Radio and Television Administration.

With the acceleration of China's cable TV network upgrade, the number of high-definition cable TV subscribers exceeded 100 million in 2019, up 9.16 percent year on year.

According to the report, digital cable TV subscribers nationwide hit 194 million last year.

