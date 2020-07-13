Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 13, 2020
China's mobile phone shipments reach 28.63 mln units in June

(Xinhua)    13:25, July 13, 2020

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China's mobile phone shipments stood at 28.63 million units in June, down 16.6 percent year on year, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) shows.

In the first half of the year, shipments went down 17.7 percent year on year to 153 million units, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In the same period, a total of 216 new models were introduced in the market, of which 105 were 5G models.

The country's domestic brands continued to dominate mobile phone shipments last month, with those made by Chinese manufacturers hitting 27.28 million units, making up 95.3 percent of the total.

