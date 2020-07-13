China's Zhejiang speeds up new infrastructure construction

HANGZHOU, July 13 (Xinhua) -- East China's Zhejiang Province has launched a three-year construction project of new infrastructure such as 5G networks and data centers, local authorities said.

The province will invest nearly 1 trillion yuan (over 141 billion U.S. dollars) in the new infrastructure construction, including building more than 120,000 5G base stations and some 25 large and super large cloud data centers by 2022, said Meng Gang, director of the Zhejiang Provincial Development and Reform Commission.

The project will help realize full coverage of 5G signals in areas above the township level by 2022.

A total of 51,000 5G base stations had been built in Zhejiang by the end of June this year.