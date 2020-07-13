Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Shanghai reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    10:59, July 13, 2020

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported one new imported COVID-19 case and no increase in domestically transmitted cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

The imported case was a Chinese national who departed from Mexico on July 9 and arrived in the city on July 10. The passenger was put under quarantine upon arrival and showed symptoms during the isolated observation period and was later confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.

All 59 close contacts on the flight have been put under quarantine.

As of Sunday, Shanghai has reported 383 confirmed imported cases and 342 locally transmitted cases. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York