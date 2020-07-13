Shanghai reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported one new imported COVID-19 case and no increase in domestically transmitted cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

The imported case was a Chinese national who departed from Mexico on July 9 and arrived in the city on July 10. The passenger was put under quarantine upon arrival and showed symptoms during the isolated observation period and was later confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.

All 59 close contacts on the flight have been put under quarantine.

As of Sunday, Shanghai has reported 383 confirmed imported cases and 342 locally transmitted cases.