HKSAR gov't suggests newly employed civil servants should pledge to uphold Basic Law, swear allegiance to HKSAR: official

(Xinhua)    08:45, July 13, 2020

HONG KONG, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government suggested that new civil servants employed from July 1 should sign a document to confirm they uphold the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the HKSAR, Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR government Matthew Cheung said on Sunday.

Cheung said that all civil servants should fully cooperate with the HKSAR government in fulfilling the responsibility of safeguarding national security and firmly support the chief executive and the HKSAR government in their administration.

Cheung said in his blog that within the framework of the HKSAR Basic Law and the Civil Service Code, it is the consistent duty of civil servants to uphold the HKSAR Basic Law and be loyal to the HKSAR and its government.

Introducing the requirement for civil servants to take an oath or declaration can truly reflect their consistent responsibilities under the HKSAR Basic Law and the Civil Service Code, and to make them more aware of the responsibilities and demands that come with their positions, he said.

The move will further protect and promote the core values to which the civil service adheres, thus ensuring the effective governance of the HKSAR government, Cheung added.

Moreover, the HKSAR government also put forward suggestions on how to arrange for serving civil servants to take oaths or make declarations. The HKSAR government will consult civil service organizations on this matter and will continue to study relevant legal issues with the Department of Justice of the HKSAR government and draw up implementation plans and details, he said.

