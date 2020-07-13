China's NEV sales see strong monthly growth in June

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Sales of new-energy vehicles (NEVs) in China posted robust month-on-month growth in June, as the world's largest auto market steadily expands its recovery, industry data shows.

Some 104,000 NEVs were sold last month, up 26.8 percent from the previous month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

The year-on-year sales drop during the January-June period was 1.3 percentage points smaller than that registered in the first five months. Some 393,000 NEVs were sold in the first half of the year, down 37.4 percent year on year.

CAAM data also shows that China's auto market maintained recovery momentum last month, with both production and sales registering double-digit growth.

Total output reached 2.33 million units in June, up 22.5 percent year on year, while sales hit 2.3 million units, up 11.6 percent.

The association said the figures came in better than expected as measures to boost car consumption continued to prop up the market.

However, the association noted that uncertainties brought by the global COVID-19 situation remain and overseas market demand has yet to recover. It advised companies to monitor the changes in the domestic market and make adjustments accordingly.