National security law marks turning point for Hong Kong's education: HKSAR chief executive

HONG KONG, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said on Saturday that the promulgation and implementation of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR marks a turning point for Hong Kong's education.

The social unrest since last June has not only afflicted Hong Kong society and impacted the rule of law, but also exposed once again the problems in Hong Kong's education, Lam said at an education forum held here.

Pointing out that Hong Kong's education has been "politicized", Lam said that the erroneous description of history and smearing of government and law enforcement agencies by some media are reflected in textbooks, classes, test questions and students' extracurricular activities.

Lam said she hopes the promulgation and implementation of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR will help education return to its essence and get the students' study back on track.

"Let's join hands to cultivate a new generation with a sense of national identity, an affection for Hong Kong and an international perspective," she said.

The chief executive said she has asked the HKSAR government's secretary for education to make a plan for school education on the Constitution, the Basic Law, National Anthem Ordinance and the national security law for Hong Kong.