China ready to join Mongolia to deepen construction of community with shared future: Chinese FM

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to join Mongolia to continue deepening the construction of a community with a shared future for the two countries, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.

During a phone conversation, Wang congratulated Nyamtseren Enkhtaivan on becoming Mongolia's foreign minister, and said that China and Mongolia are eternal neighbors linked by mountains and rivers.

Wang said that long-term good-neighborliness and friendship is the correct strategic choice for both sides and fully conforms to the fundamental interests of the two peoples, adding that the leaders of the two countries exchanged messages a few days ago following Mongolia's parliamentary election, stressing the need to guide the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides for greater development so as to inject new and strong impetus into the bilateral relationship.

"We are willing to work with Mongolia to fully implement the important consensus of the two leaders, and push forward the construction of a community with a shared future for China and Mongolia," Wang said.

Wang noted that since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, China and Mongolia have helped and supported each other, joined hands to overcome difficulties, and deepened their traditional friendship.

He pledged to further push for anti-epidemic cooperation with Mongolia, continue to provide medical supplies to the Mongolian side, share China's anti-epidemic experience, and build a community of health for both countries.

China is ready to speed up cooperation on the resumption of work and production, make good use of and expand "green channels," so as to ensure smoother exchanges of goods and necessary personnel, he said.

Wang added that China is also willing to synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with the Development Road Initiative, advance the construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor and the central railway corridor.

Wang stressed that the Chinese side is willing to continue working with the Mongolian side to firmly support one another on issues concerning each other's core interests, step up cooperation in international and regional affairs, and further consolidate the political foundation of bilateral ties.

He said the Chinese side respects Mongolia's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, respects the development path independently chosen by the Mongolian people, and appreciates the firm support the Mongolian side has shown regarding such affairs as Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang.

Noting that viruses are the common enemy of all human beings, Wang said certain countries use the epidemic to discredit and smear other countries, shift their responsibility, and ignore international obligations, which goes beyond the bottom line of human conscience and is harmful to the common interests of all countries, especially developing countries.

Wang said he believes that the Mongolian side, together with other nations, will adhere to an objective and fair position, and support the key role of the World Health Organization in the pandemic fight.

During their phone talks, Enkhtaivan said Mongolia's newly-elected government will place the development of friendly relations with China a priority in its foreign policy, which will not be changed.

Noting that in the battle against COVID-19, the peoples of Mongolia and China have sincerely supported each other and worked together, Enkhtaivan said the Mongolian side is grateful to China for its selfless help, and is ready to maintain close high-level exchanges as well as communication at all levels with China, strengthen cooperation in a wide range of fields such as economy, trade and energy, and advance major cooperation projects in a bid to make positive progress at an early date, so as to boost economic recovery in the two countries.

He also said that China is playing an increasingly important role in international and regional affairs, adding that Mongolia stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China, and add more substance to the Mongolia-China comprehensive strategic partnership.