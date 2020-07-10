Air China's Moscow-Beijing flight suspended over COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation regulator said Friday that an Air China flight from Moscow to Beijing would be suspended after over five passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on a July 4 flight.

The suspension of flight CA910 will last for one week, starting July 13, and is the fourth of its kind ever imposed following the introduction of a reward and suspension mechanism by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on June 4.

According to the CAAC policy, if all inbound passengers of an airline test negative for novel coronavirus for three weeks in a row, the operating airline will be allowed to increase its number of flights to two per week.

If the number of passengers testing positive reaches five, the airline's flights will be suspended for a week. The suspension will last for four weeks if the number of passengers testing positive reaches 10.

The CAAC also said that Air China is not allowed to transfer the original quota of flight CA910 to other routes.