Salary of China's fresh graduates sees steady growth: report

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The average salary of China's fresh higher education graduates saw a stable increase last year, with computer science as the highest-paying major for college students, a recent report showed.

The average monthly income of the 2019 college graduates came in at 5,440 yuan (about 778 U.S. dollars), rising 23.6 percent from that in 2015 while accounting for inflation, according to the report jointly released by education research company MyCOS and the Social Sciences Academic Press.

Computer science degrees had the highest salary bracket with an average monthly income of 6,858 yuan, followed by electronic information and automation majors, the report said.

Vocational graduates of the 2019 class also saw their average monthly income rise 15.7 percent to 4,295 yuan compared with the figure in 2015, with railway transportation leading the list of best-paying majors.

Over the past years, an increasing number of graduates have found jobs in the information transmission industry and software and information technology services sector.

Positions in these industries attracted about 8.9 percent of university students in 2019, just behind the education sector that hired 15.9 percent of graduates, according to the report.