China-Europe freight trains up 36 pct in H1

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The number of China-Europe freight trains rose significantly during the first half of this year, with a total of 5,122 trains being put into operation, up 36 percent year on year, the China State Railway Group said Friday.

The number of China-Europe freight trains totaled a record 1,169 in June.

The freight trains have played a crucial role in helping with the global fight against the COVID-19 epidemic as massive quantities of medical supplies were sent by them to affected countries and regions.

During the first half, anti-epidemic supplies totaling 3.67 million items and weighing 27,000 tonnes were sent by the freight trains.

The cargo train services have also become an important logistics channel to ensure smooth trade as air and sea transportation have been disrupted by the epidemic.

A total of 461,000 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) of cargo were transported by the trains during the first half, up 41 percent from a year earlier.