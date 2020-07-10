U.S. approves possible sale of F-35B fighter to Japan

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on Thursday submitted the notification to the Congress of the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Japan, which includes 42 F-35B jets able to be deployed on amphibious assault ships.

F-35B, a stealth vertical take-off and landing fight jet, could help the amphibious assault ship gain a close aggressive capability similar to an aircraft carrier.

The U.S. State Department has already approved the sale before DSCA's submission.

Besides the batch of F-35B, Japan also requested 63 F-35A jets, along with 110 Pratt and Whitney F135 engines, the DSCA said.

"It is vital to U.S. national interest to assist Japan in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability," the DSCA said, noting that the proposed sale "will not alter the basic military balance in the region."