Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. approves possible sale of F-35B fighter to Japan

(Xinhua)    13:22, July 10, 2020

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on Thursday submitted the notification to the Congress of the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Japan, which includes 42 F-35B jets able to be deployed on amphibious assault ships.

F-35B, a stealth vertical take-off and landing fight jet, could help the amphibious assault ship gain a close aggressive capability similar to an aircraft carrier.

The U.S. State Department has already approved the sale before DSCA's submission.

Besides the batch of F-35B, Japan also requested 63 F-35A jets, along with 110 Pratt and Whitney F135 engines, the DSCA said.

"It is vital to U.S. national interest to assist Japan in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability," the DSCA said, noting that the proposed sale "will not alter the basic military balance in the region."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York