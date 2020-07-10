Chinese drama "The Bad Kids" tops TV ranking for 4th week

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- "The Bad Kids," a suspense drama that has been an internet sensation in China following its release about three weeks ago, remains the most popular Chinese-language TV series on review platform Douban.

Available on online streaming platform iQiyi from June 16, the show has topped the Douban weekly popularity ranking for Chinese-language TV series for the fourth consecutive week, according to the latest results unveiled Wednesday evening.

Adapted from a popular novel, the 12-episode drama stars Qin Hao as a math teacher who hatches an elaborate murder plot to kill the parents of his unfaithful wife after she demands a divorce. However, his actions are recorded by three children playing nearby.

On Thursday, "The Bad Kids" scored 8.9 points out of 10 based on more than 600,000 reviews on Douban.