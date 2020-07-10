Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese drama "The Bad Kids" tops TV ranking for 4th week

(Xinhua)    09:54, July 10, 2020

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- "The Bad Kids," a suspense drama that has been an internet sensation in China following its release about three weeks ago, remains the most popular Chinese-language TV series on review platform Douban.

Available on online streaming platform iQiyi from June 16, the show has topped the Douban weekly popularity ranking for Chinese-language TV series for the fourth consecutive week, according to the latest results unveiled Wednesday evening.

Adapted from a popular novel, the 12-episode drama stars Qin Hao as a math teacher who hatches an elaborate murder plot to kill the parents of his unfaithful wife after she demands a divorce. However, his actions are recorded by three children playing nearby.

On Thursday, "The Bad Kids" scored 8.9 points out of 10 based on more than 600,000 reviews on Douban.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York