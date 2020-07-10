China calls for addressing issue of chemical weapons in Syria based on Chemical Weapons Convention

THE HAGUE, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday called on all parties to "address the issue of chemical weapons in Syria in strict accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), so as to maintain the authority and effectiveness of the CWC," the Chinese delegation said.

The 94th Session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Thursday voted on a draft decision over "the possession and use of chemical weapons" in Syria.

China, Russia and Iran voted against it. Nine countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, India, and Pakistan, abstained.

In a speech at the session, the Chinese delegation expressed its regret on the voting, saying that the voting "would create further polarization and confrontation among States Parties, and lead to constant politicization of the work of the OPCW."

China always firmly opposes the use of chemical weapons for any purpose by any country, organization or individual under any circumstance.

"The point of departure of China is to uphold the authority and effectiveness of the CWC. China believes that the OPCW should carry out comprehensive, objective and impartial investigation into any possible use of chemical weapons according to the CWC and its Verification Annex," the Chinese delegation said.

Since the beginning of the establishment of the Investigation and Identification Team (IIT), China has emphasized its establishment is beyond the mandate of the CWC, its working methodology and procedure are inconsistent with the provision of the CWC, and its composition does not reflect a fair geographic distribution, the Chinese delegation said.

China has repeatedly called for the issue of attribution of the use of chemical weapons being guided back to the framework of the CWC.

"As a technical organ, the Technical Secretariat of the OPCW should strictly follow the CWC and uphold the spirit of objectivity, impartiality and independence to carry out its function," it said.

The Policy-Making Organs such as the Executive Council shall play its due role, and address the issue on the basis of facts with the CWC as the yardstick. The Executive Council shall take in-depth, sufficient discussions prior to reaching any conclusion or taking any action in a cautious and serious manner.

"States Parties shall bridge the differences through dialogue, and jointly safeguard the authority and seriousness of the CWC," the Chinese delegation added.