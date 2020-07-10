Factbox: China's progress on economic resumption

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China is steadily reviving its economy as the country strives to contain COVID-19. The following facts and figures indicate how the country is forging ahead in resumption of work and production:

-- China's courier sector registered robust growth in the first half of 2020 after a quick recovery from a COVID-19 downturn, the State Post Bureau said on Thursday.

As business activities resumed, the business volume of the sector saw an average growth rate of 22.5 percent in H1, almost the same as the average level of last year, according to the bureau's latest press conference.

In the second quarter, some 240 million parcels were handled every day, equal to the highest level during the same period reported in 2019.

-- More AI and essentially smarter software will be used at the Tesla Shanghai gigafactory, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) on Thursday.

Musk also pointed out it will take a while to fully employ AI effectively in a factory situation.

According to Musk, a factory can be regarded as a complex, cybernetic collective involving humans and machines. The robot component of manufacturing companies is much higher.

-- Great Wall Motors (GWM), China's largest sport utility vehicle (SUV) and pickup manufacturer, saw vehicle sales rise 29.6 percent year on year to 82,036 units in June.

The automaker sold 395,097 units in total during the first half of 2020, achieving month-on-month growth for four consecutive months.