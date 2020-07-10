Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 10, 2020
Shopping festival of int'l fair to be open online, offline in China

(Xinhua)    09:50, July 10, 2020

CHENGDU, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The Western China International Fair (WCIF), a major international event held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, will have a shopping festival scheduled to open on July 18.

The WCIF Hi-Go Shopping Festival, which will be held both online and offline, attracts nearly 300 companies from 20 countries and regions to register for participation, according to the information office of the Sichuan provincial government.

Registered international companies are from France, Italy, Germany, Morocco, Belgium and other countries and regions.

Livestreaming shows will be held for seven days on the internet platforms of Taobao, Kuaishou and Douyin, also known as TikTok. Celebrities and popular internet anchors will join in the activities.

Offline activities will be from July 18 to 20 in downtown Chengdu, where specialties and poverty alleviation-related products will be on display.

Established in 2000, the WCIF, organized by China's National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has become an important platform for western China to promote investment, carry out cooperation and conduct diplomacy.

