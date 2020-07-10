BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday made three suggestions on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track when addressing the China-U.S. Think Tanks Media Forum.

"First, activate and open all the channels of dialogue," Wang said.

Only communication can dispel falsehoods, and only dialogue can prevent miscalculation, Wang said, reaffirming that China's door to dialogue remains open.

As long as the U.S. side is ready, China can restore and restart the dialogue mechanisms at all levels and in all areas. All issues can be put on the table. All differences can be addressed properly through dialogue, Wang said.

In the meantime, as long as the United States does not set restrictions, China is also ready to promote exchanges and interactions between government departments, localities and social sectors, so as to enable the two peoples to know and understand more of each other, Wang said.

"Second, review and agree on the lists of interactions," Wang said.

Given the inter-connectedness and complexity of issues, it is useful for the two sides to sit down together, run over them and draw up lists of cooperation areas, dialogues, and issues that need proper management, Wang said.

"Third, focus and cooperate on COVID-19 response," Wang said.

Noting that in the face of the virus, cooperation should be the first-order priority, Wang said China is ready to share with the United States information about COVID-19 prevention and containment as well as response experience.

"We are also ready to have closer exchanges with the U.S. on diagnostics and therapeutics, vaccines, and economic recovery," Wang said.

The United States, for its part, should immediately stop its acts of politicization and stigmatization, Wang said, adding that it should work with China to promote a global response to save more lives and live up to the international responsibility as two major countries.

China-U.S. relations is faced with the most severe challenge since the establishment of diplomatic ties, Wang said, adding that some in the United States with ideological biases are resorting to all possible means to portray China as an adversary, and even an enemy.

China and the United States should not seek to remodel each other. Instead, they must work together to find ways to peaceful coexistence of different systems and civilizations, he said.

"China does not replicate any model of other countries, nor does it export its own to others," Wang said.

Wang stressed that China never intends to challenge or replace the United States, or have full confrontation with it.

China has maintained a highly stable and consistent policy toward the United States, and is willing to grow the bilateral relations with goodwill and sincerity. However, to achieve that goal, the two sides must work in the same direction, respect international law and international rules, and engage in equal dialogue and consultation, he said.

"China has every right to uphold its sovereignty, security and development interests, safeguard the achievements that the Chinese people have made through hard work, and reject any bullying and injustice imposed on it," he said.

Recalling past decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Wang said China and the United States have made the best use of their complementarity, and their interests have become highly integrated.

The two sides should build on past achievements, keep pace with the times, and stay committed to dialogue and cooperation, Wang said.