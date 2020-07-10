Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 10, 2020
China to issue 4th batch of special bonds for COVID-19 control

(Xinhua)    09:47, July 10, 2020

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China will issue the fourth batch of special government bonds for COVID-19 control amid efforts to balance epidemic control with economic and social development, the Ministry of Finance said Thursday.

The 10-year fixed-rate bonds, worth 70 billion yuan (about 10 billion U.S. dollars), will be available for tenders on July 15 and become tradable on July 20, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

In June, the ministry announced the issuance of the first three batches of special government bonds for COVID-19 control, including 70 billion yuan of 10-year bonds, 50 billion yuan of five-year bonds and 50 billion yuan of seven-year bonds.

China plans to issue 1 trillion yuan of government bonds for COVID-19 control this year.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

