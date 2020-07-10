U.S. Texas expands order to suspend elective surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalization surges

HOUSTON, July 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday expanded the order for hospitals to suspend elective surgeries to save bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.

In late June, Abbott suspended elective surgeries at hospitals in eight Texas counties seeing the highest surge of COVID-19 cases.

Abbott on Thursday expanded the suspension to 105 out of 254 Texas counties to free up hospital bed resources "to address upticks in COVID-19 related cases," local media reported.

Starting Friday, all hospitals in the counties listed in Abbott's new order will be required to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not immediately and medically necessary.

"The State of Texas continues to implement strategies to help ensure ample supply of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients," Abbott said in a statement.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, Texas added around 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases each day in the past three days. As of Thursday, the total confirmed cases passed 230,000, with 2,918 deaths reported.