Tesla Shanghai gigafactory to use more AI, smarter software: Elon Musk

SHANGHAI, July 9 (Xinhua) -- More AI and essentially smarter software will be used at the Tesla Shanghai gigafactory, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) on Thursday.

Musk also pointed out it will take a while to fully employ AI effectively in a factory situation.

According to Musk, a factory can be regarded as a complex, cybernetic collective involving humans and machines. The robot component of manufacturing companies is much higher.

"I think over time there will be both more jobs and having jobs will be optional. One of the false premises sometimes people have about economics is that there's a finite number of jobs. There is definitely not a finite number of jobs," he said, adding that his biggest concern about growth is being able to find enough humans.

At the end of his speech, Musk expressed gratitude for the hard work of the Chinese team and wished to pay a visit to China next year.

The WAIC 2020 is to be held in Shanghai from July 9 to July 11.