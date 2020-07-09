Four dead in central China landslide

WUHAN, July 8 (Xinhua) -- One person has been rescued, four people have died, and four were still missing in a landslide in central China's Hubei Province on Wednesday morning, local authorities said.

The rain-triggered landslide occurred at about 4 a.m. in Yuanshan Village of Dahe Township, Huangmei County, shattering seven homes and burying nine people, according to Yuan Jiangwang, the village's Party secretary.

By 8 p.m., five people had been pulled out of the debris, but four were already dead, and only an 80-year-old woman survived.

The elderly woman was in stable condition and has been taken to the county hospital.

Rescuers are still trying to locate the other four people buried in the landslide. More than 40 villagers have been relocated to safety.

Torrential downpours hit the county on Wednesday morning, with precipitation exceeding 200 mm. Dahe recorded a maximum precipitation of 353 mm.