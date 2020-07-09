China to donate 4 mln USD equipment to vocational schools in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, July 8 (Xinhua) -- China will donate equipment worth 27 million yuan (about 4 million U.S. dollars) to vocational schools in Pakistan to support the socio-economic development of the country, according to the letter of exchange for the equipment donation project signed by the governments of the two countries here on Wednesday.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Noor Ahmed, secretary of the Economic Affairs Division of Pakistan, thanked the Chinese government for providing the equipment which is critical for the upgradation of the vocational schools and the improvement of vocational training capabilities of Pakistan.

The project is consistent with the vision of the Pakistani government to promote vocational training and enhance productivity within the economy, said Ahmed, adding that Pakistan and China enjoy a very close relationship and China is a true friend of Pakistan that always extends a helping hand to Pakistan in the most challenging times, no matter it is COVID-19, locust attacks or earthquakes.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said the equipment donation project is a part of the cooperation between the two countries under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and CPEC will put more attention on vocational training, agriculture, poverty alleviation and health sectors.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, and China will continue to support Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19 and contribute to the implementation of the people-oriented cooperative projects between the two countries with CPEC as a major platform, Yao added.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, China will donate equipment including diesel generators, computers, printers, projectors and classroom furniture to 50 vocational schools in Pakistan, which will directly benefit over 10,000 people.