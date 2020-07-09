CPC circular urges study of third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China"

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Departments of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee have issued a circular to call for studying the newly-published third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China."

The volume collects 92 articles, including speeches, conversations, instructions and letters of Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, between Oct. 18, 2017 and Jan. 13, 2020. It was jointly compiled by the State Council Information Office, the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, and the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration.

Calling Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era the ideological banner of the CPC in the new era, the circular said the latest volume is an authoritative work that fully and systematically reflects the thought.

The book's publication is of great significance to helping Party members, officials and the general public grasp and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the circular said.