China to issue new edition of five-yuan bill

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The central bank on Wednesday announced that it would issue a 2020 edition of the five-yuan banknote of the fifth series of the renminbi, the Chinese currency, starting Nov. 5.

The new five-yuan bill will have enhanced anti-counterfeiting features and better printing quality, according to a statement on the website of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank.

The issuance follows an upgrade in the 2019 edition that included new 50-, 20-, 10- and one-yuan banknotes and one-yuan, 0.5-yuan and 0.1-yuan coins. With the new five-yuan bill, the upgrade of the fifth series of the renminbi is completed, the central bank said.

The fifth series of the renminbi was introduced in 1999.