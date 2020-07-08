New airport capped in China's Xinjiang

URUMQI, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Construction of the main structure of major buildings of a new airport in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has been completed.

According to the Xinjiang Airport Group, the seven-story tower building of the Yutian airport was roofed earlier this month, and the interior and exterior decoration of the terminal and other buildings has started.

Located in Hotan Prefecture in southern Xinjiang, the airport in Yutian County has a total construction area of 18,500 square meters. At present, a 15-meter-tall terminal outline, a 34-meter-tall tower, a fuel supply area, and other main buildings have emerged.

At the beginning of this year, the COVID-19 epidemic once delayed the construction progress of the Yutian Airport. Since March, nearly 1,000 workers from all over the country have reached Xinjiang to join the construction works, braving strong winds, dust and other environmental difficulties, and finally caught up with the progress.

The airport is designed to handle 180,000 passengers and 400 tonnes of cargo and mail annually.