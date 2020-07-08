Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New airport capped in China's Xinjiang

(Xinhua)    14:22, July 08, 2020

URUMQI, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Construction of the main structure of major buildings of a new airport in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has been completed.

According to the Xinjiang Airport Group, the seven-story tower building of the Yutian airport was roofed earlier this month, and the interior and exterior decoration of the terminal and other buildings has started.

Located in Hotan Prefecture in southern Xinjiang, the airport in Yutian County has a total construction area of 18,500 square meters. At present, a 15-meter-tall terminal outline, a 34-meter-tall tower, a fuel supply area, and other main buildings have emerged.

At the beginning of this year, the COVID-19 epidemic once delayed the construction progress of the Yutian Airport. Since March, nearly 1,000 workers from all over the country have reached Xinjiang to join the construction works, braving strong winds, dust and other environmental difficulties, and finally caught up with the progress.

The airport is designed to handle 180,000 passengers and 400 tonnes of cargo and mail annually.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York